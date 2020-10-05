PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team lost a heartbreaker Monday at Mountaineer Stadium, falling in overtime to Bald Eagle Area 1-0.

“It was a great game,” P-O head coach Tom Petro said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way the girls played.”

Fallon McHenry scored at 83:14 for the Lady Eagles.

Paige Rishel had seven saves for P-O, which slipped to 1-9 with the loss.

The Lady Mounties travel to Tyrone Wednesday.

Bald Eagle Area 1,

Philipsburg-Osceola 0, OT

Scoring Summary

Overtime

1. Fallon McHenry, BEA, (unassisted), 83:14.

Shots: BEA 12, P-O 6.

Saves: BEA (Angelina Grieb) 4, P-O (Paige Rishel) 7.

Corner kicks: BEA 1, P-O 1.