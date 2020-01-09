WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team dropped a 45-27 decision to host Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
The Eagles won 7 of the 11 contested bouts and grabbed a pair of forfeits to notch the victory.
Gabe Dunkelberger (132) and Chase Chapman (138) recorded back-to-back pins and Hunter Weitoish (170) closed the meet with a technical fall. Dominic Shaw notched a 2-1 decision at 160 and Parker Moore picked up a forfeit at 195.
P-O slipped to 6-4 with the loss.
The Mounties return to action Saturday at the Mifflin County Tournament.
Bald Eagle Area 45,
Philipsburg-Osceola 26
182—Noah Foltz, BEA, pinned Cody Beauseigneur, PO, 2:32. (6-0).
195—Parker Moore, PO, won by forfeit. (6-6).
220—Chandler Burns, BEA, won by forfeit. (12-6).
285—David Close, BEA, pinned Chase Klinger, PO, 1:43. (18-6).
106—Hunter Ishler, BEA, won by forfeit. (24-6).
113—Coen Bainey, BEA, dec. Nick Coudriet, PO, 5-0. (27-6).
120—Cooper Gilham, BEA, pinned Scott Frantz, PO, 1:26. (33-6).
126—Jeffrey Pifer, BEA, dec. Nick Bryan, PO, 7-2. (36-6).
132—Gabe Dunkelberger, PO, pinned Isaac Packer, BEA, 5:46. (36-12).
138—Chase Chapman, PO, pinned Grace Stem, BEA, 1:31. (36-18).
145—Gage McClenahan, BEA, pinned Austin Foster, PO, 0:28. (42-18).
152—Zander Ballock, BEA, dec. Luke Hughes, PO, 7-2. (45-18).
160—Dominic Shaw, PO, dec. Camden Comly, BEA, 2-1. (45-21).
170—Hunter Weitoish, PO, tech fall Matthew Knepp, BEA, 17-2. 3:05. (45-27).