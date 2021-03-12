HERSHEY — West Branch’s Landon Bainey had already made history before he stepped on the mat Friday in Hershey, as his Top 4 finish at last weekend’s PIAA Class AA West Super Regional guaranteed he would be the first freshman state medalist in school history.
The only question left Friday was how high would that medal be.
The answer was a sixth-place one as Bainey went 1-3 in his first trip to the Giant Center for states.
He won his opener before dropping three straight tight decisions in a tough weight class.
“We’ve wrestled all over the country,” said Warriors head coach and Landon’s dad Jason Bainey. “We’ve been to big matches and tournaments, but nothing has been like this. Since districts it’s been nonstop stress. As a coach, you always want your kid to win, but when it’s Landon, and it’s your son, it’s different. I know how hard he has worked and the time he has put into this. You want to see him reap the benefits.
“I am super proud of him. It’s tough to come down here at any grade. He is right there with the top kids so we are happy. You always want to go out with a win and be standing at the top of the podium, but we still have three more cracks at it.”
Bainey (23-6), ranked sixth in the state by papowerwrestling.com entering the PIAA Championships, made a splash in his first-ever bout inside the Giant Center as he knocked off second-ranked Chase Burke of Benton 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Burke, a sophomore, was the East Super Regional champ.
The Warrior grabbed control of the bout just past the midway point of the first period when he scored a takedown on Burke on the edge of the mat after working hard to get it.
The match remained 2-0 into the third, as Bainey rode Burke the entire second period. Bainey then added to to his lead in the final period with an escape and then a takedown to go up 5-0 before Burke reversed the Warrior.
Burke got no closer though, as Bainey escaped with 27 seconds left to set the final score.
Bainey then suffered a tough 2-1 loss to Burrell’s Cooper Hornack (ranked No. 4) in the semifinals, the Warrior’s second one-point loss to the Buccaneer in three weeks. Hornack edged Bainey, 4-3 in the ultimate tiebreaker period, in the Southwest Regional final.
All the scoring this time around happened in the third after Bainey rode out Hornack in the second period.
Bainey escaped 29 seconds in, but Hornack took down the Warrior at the midway point of the period and kept him down the rest of the way to advance to the finals. Hornack (28-3) finished as the runner-up.
The loss dropped the Warrior into the consolation finals where he lost another close contest — this one 3-2 to Notre Dame Green Pond freshman Ayden Smith in an ultimate tiebreaker match.
The bout went to the third scoreless, and it was Smith who found the scoreboard first on an escape five seconds in. Bainey tied it up just past the midway point of the period when Smith was called for stalling for the second time.
That forced overtime, where neither wrestler scored as the bout went to the 30-second tiebreakers, where Smith got a point for an interlocking call in the first of those periods and Bainey a stalling point in the second. Neither wrestler escaped against the other.
Smith, who scored first, had choice in the ultimate tiebreaker period and elected to start down. He needed just a couple seconds to escape for a 3-2 win.
“I think the semifinal loss took an emotional toll on him,” said Coach Bainey. “It was a close match, especially after coming out and knocking off one of the top kids in the state in his quarterfinal bout.
“Then we lost 3-1 for fifth. We knew there was going to be about six kids that had a chance to win the title. We were in that group and we were right there with those kids.”
Bainey’s sixth-place match against top-ranked Hunter Robison of Saegertown proved to me just as tight. Robison lost in the semis to eventual state champ Louie Gill of Hickory.
Robison (24-3) did all his scoring in the second period as he recorded an escape and then a takedown to go up 3-0. He then rode Bainey for most of the third period before the Warrior broke free for an escape in the final 10 seconds.
However, there wasn’t enough time for Bainey to come up with a potential tying takedown as Robison captured fifth-place with the 3-1 victory.
“He will keep wrestling and keep getting better,” Coach Bainey said. “He’s showed a lot of maturity for a freshman and I am definitely proud of him. He isn’t a showboater when he wins and he doesn’t act up when he loses.
“To win a medal as a freshman is a great accomplishment. Considering all the great kids we had wrestle at West Branch and all of the state champs we’ve had, it’s even bigger.
“He’s been getting a lot of messages from those guys. Robbie English, Buzzy Maines, Coach (Jared) Ricotta. They all texted to say they were super proud of him.”