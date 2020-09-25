CLEVELAND — Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz must pay $2 million (US$34,000) in bail for his involvement in a fatal car accident that killed three people earlier this week, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office in the Dominican Republic confirmed to the Post-Gazette on Friday.
Dionisio Soldevila first reported the news after Cruz’s arraignment before the Traffic Peace Court in Bani concluded this afternoon.
According to Soldevila, Cruz will still face trial and could spend up to five years in prison if convicted.
The incident in question occurred around 1 o’clock early Monday morning, after a curfew that had been put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Driving a white Jeep, Cruz was traveling in the left lane on Sanchez Highway between Bani and San Cristóbal when he struck a motorcycle that was carrying three people and had no lights.
All three have since died, per the report from the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation, known in the Dominican Republic as DIGESETT.
They are Jons Sabab, 23; Daniela Pérez García, 19; and Deby Beato Charles, 20.
According to a spokesperson in the attorney general’s office, investigators believed Cruz “presumably had ingested alcohol” before the crash, although she said Friday that transit officials did not perform any sort of test that would prove Cruz was intoxicated.
Cruz was first supposed to have a virtual hearing on Wednesday morning.
It was bumped to the afternoon and later 10 a.m. Friday after his lawyers asked for a postponement to better develop their arguments. On Friday, Cruz’s arraignment started late due to technical difficulties.
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cruz to a minor league contract back on July 2, 2015.
The Pirates acquired him and right-handed pitcher Angel German for former reliever Tony Watson on July 31, 2017.
Cruz had a breakout year in 2018 with the Class A West Virginia Power, slashing .286\/.343\/.488 with an .831 OPS, 14 home runs, seven triples, 25 doubles and 59 RBIs in 103 games.
Last season, Cruz played at three different levels, finishing by playing 35 games with Class AA Altoona.
Overall, he hit .298\/.356\/.475 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs and an .832 OPS across 73 contests.
In spring training, Cruz said his goal was to make the big leagues in 2020. And while he obviously didn’t do that, he did enough to get the attention of Pirates management, including a well-struck double into a heavy wind on March 9.
Before the incident, Cruz was considered the Pirates’ third-best prospect behind Nick Gonzales and Ke’Bryan Hayes, according to MLB Pipeline, which had him ranked 60th throughout Major League Baseball.
“We’re excited about Oneil Cruz and the things he did in spring training and getting a chance to get to know him,” general manager Ben Cherington said back in March. “Just watching the energy with which he plays, how much fun he has playing, and [it’s] fun watching how hard he hits the ball.”
Cruz spent the 2020 season working out at the Pirates’ alternate training site in Altoona.
Cherington said on Sept. 16 that Class AAA Indianapolis manager Brian Esposito — who oversaw the Altoona group — “empowered Oneil to be in the middle of the group defensively.”
“A lot of the defensive work they were doing there was geared around what we’re trying to do in the big leagues,” Cherington said.
“He took a leadership role in that, which is good for him.”
Why Cruz never came to Pittsburgh is an interesting question for Cherington’s next availability with local media. As of now, that’s scheduled for Tuesday.
Cherington had previously said they expected Cruz to play winter ball in the Dominican Republic, although Gregory Polanco earlier this week indicated that he was expecting Cruz to show up at PNC Park.
“When we got back from Cincinnati and I saw the other guys that were in Altoona with him, I asked them, ‘Where’s Oneil?’ ” Polanco said. “They told me he went back to the Dominican, and I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s supposed to be here.’”
Due to new rules instituted for 2020, the Pirates theoretically could have brought Cruz to Pittsburgh as a member of the taxi squad. Now, it’s unclear when they’ll see one of their top prospects again.