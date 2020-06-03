Joseph Bacher, a 2020 Moshannon Valley graduate was the recipient of the Knights Booster Club “All Sports Award” for his achievements as a three sport athlete; football, basketball and baseball.
According to Tom Webb, athletic director and coach, Bacher earned the top award by accumulating 49 points through lettering in each sport and making district and Progressland All-Stars.
Bacher graduated Saturday as a honor student and member of National Honor Society, Varsity Club, History Club, Math Club, was 2019 Homecoming King and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the fall of 2019.
He was also the recipient of the Knight Booster Club Scholarship, District 6 Dean Rossi Scholarship, Sonnenburg Scholarship, WO Gulbranson Lutheran Scholarship, Moshannon Valley Correction Center/GEO Group Scholarship, Kruise-Spewock Memorial Scholarship, Carolyn Green-Ball Memorial Scholarship, Brian Janowiak Memorial Scholarship and LHU Honors Scholarship.
Bacher is the son of John and Kate Bacher of Ramey and grandson of John and Lola Bacher of Ramey and Joe and Dot Colna of Frenchville. He has one older brother, JJ Bacher, who was also a standout football and baseball player, and sister, Elizabeth Bacher, who was a cheerleading captain, softball and volleyball player.
Bacher’s future plans are to attend Lock Haven University-Clearfield, for the registered nurse program.