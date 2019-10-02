West Branch football player Ayden Gutierrez has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 28.
Gutierrez threw for 137 yards and a touchdown, had a rushing touchdown and added an interception late in the fourth quarter to secure the Warriors’ 14-6 win over Everett.
“Ayden is the vocal leader of our team,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “He has thrown the ball extremely well for us this year and his numbers are backing that up. Defensively he covers really well and had the game-sealing interception against Everett. He comes to practice every day working to become the best player that he can.”