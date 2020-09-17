Clearfield tennis player Kirstie VanTassel has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week.
VanTassel has been on fire lately for the Lady Bison. Last week, she won two singles matches and teamed up with teammate Lauryn Kitchen to win a doubles match.
“Kirstie has been playing great lately,” said Clearfield head coach Garrett Spence. “She is a tough matchup at the 4 or 5 spot as a senior and has been playing well at doubles two. She has improved her game since last year and it’s really showing this year with her success.”