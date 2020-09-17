Glendale football player Baine Seilhamer has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 12.
Seilhamer caught three touchdown passes in the Vikings’ 28-0 victory over Everett. He finished the game with eight receptions for 133 yards.
“Baine is an amazing athlete and a real special person,” said Glendale head coach Spank Trexler. “He has all the skills and work ethic to play at the next level. His leadership, integrity, and toughness is something that every coach would be honored to be around. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to work with him. I am so excited to see him grow as an athlete and leader. There are big things ahead for him on many levels.”