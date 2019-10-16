Blair/Clearfield Association for the Blind offers monthly opportunities for educational programs and socializing with friends. Programs are now held in DuBois, Clearfield and Philipsburg.
Nov. 19 – “Busing Issues,” DuFast & ATA at 10 a.m. at Eat n Park, 1355 Bee Line Highway, DuBois.
Nov. 25 – “Busing/Transportation Options for Outlying Areas,” Robin Orris, at 1 p.m. at Express Cafe, 308 Market St., Clearfield.
Nov. 27– “Busing/Transportation Options for Outlying Areas,” Robin Orris at 1 pm at the American Diner, 1845 Philipsburg Bigler Hwy, Philipsburg.