Fishing season is scheduled to open at the beginning of April.
This is a dangerous idea. All across the state and country, people are hunkering down, staying at home, and limiting their activity. The state has closed all nonessential businesses.
Doesn’t the Fish Commission realize that tens of thousands of people travel around the state during fishing season? Don’t they realize that tens of thousands of people from other states come into Pennsylvania for fishing season?
I am a fisherman so I know what I am talking about... This has the potential to spark a new wave of coronavirus cases in PA.
I’m not saying eliminate the season, just postpone it for a couple of months.
Jerry Gerald
DuBois