As MLB teams are releasing hundreds of minor-league players in cost-cutting measures, the Pittsburgh Pirates have committed to paying their 300-plus players in the minors $400 weekly stipends plus health care benefits through June, a source told the Tribune-Review on Saturday.
With additional teams in short-season Class A and Dominican Summer League, the Pirates have more minor-leaguers than many MLB teams. They have yet to release any players during the coronovarius pandemic, which shut down spring training in mid-March, despite a wave of cuts this past week.
Typically, players in the minors are paid only during the season, but MLB teams began issuing stipends to players not on the 40-man roster in March. MLB owners and the players’ association are negotiating economic and health and safety return-t0-play plans for a baseball season to potentially start in early July.
The Oakland A’s are the only team to announce that they will not extend the stipends when May ends. ESPN reported the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers are committed to paying theirs through June — including the players cut by the White Sox — and the Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners will pay theirs through August.