With KJ Hamler leaving early for the NFL draft, Penn State’s receivers room will need a veteran presence in 2020. That responsibility now belongs to Jahan Dotson, the sophomore from Nazareth High who returns as the team’s most accomplished receiver.
Before announcing his decision on New Year’s Eve, Hamler tried to prepare Dotson for his new role.
“I tell Jahan all the time, he’s got to step up sometimes,” Hamler said before the Cotton Bowl. “I look at him as a vet. When I look at him and Mac [Hippenhammer] and Daniel George, all those guys are vets. They should act as such.”
Hamler was the biggest personality among Penn State’s receivers, the player who commanded the most attention on the field and in the locker room. His departure, coupled with redshirt freshman Justin Shorter’s decision to transfer, will bring plenty of change at the position.
Penn State made Hamler the centerpiece of its passing game last season. He led the Lions in receptions, targets and touchdowns. Hamler finished with 56 catches, the same number as the next four receivers combined.
Dotson was second, capping a 27-catch season with a touchdown in Penn State’s 53-39 win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. Dotson scored touchdowns in his last two games and five overall in a season that he ultimately called successful.
“It was huge for me to get in the end zone,” Dotson said after the Cotton Bowl. “Any time I get my hands on the ball, I just want to make a big play.”
Dotson was able to make several big plays as defenses trained their focus on Hamler and tight end Pat Freiermuth, who combined for 99 of the team’s 217 receptions. Dotson made eight catches of 20 yards or longer, turning four into touchdowns. He averaged 18 yards per catch.
Dotson also was Penn State’s only receiver outside of Hamler to average more than two receptions per game. He is Penn State’s most experienced and durable returning receiver, traits Hamler said that Dotson must embrace.
“I don’t think Jahan is going to be a vocal leader,” Hamler said. “He’s more of a follow-my-lead type of guy. He’s more-so going to set the tempo in practice and set the tempo in the game. That’s just his play style.”
As the newly minted veteran, Dotson will have an intriguing group of young receivers around him. Penn State redshirted two (John Dunmore and TJ Jones) from its 2019 recruiting class and will bring in five more in 2020.
Even if he goes about it quietly, Dotson can guide those receivers into early playing time, a course with which he’s familiar. Last year, Dotson was thrust into a starting role after Juwan Johnson was injured. He learned a new position (shifting from the slot to outside) and ended up starting four games.
In that role, Dotson had to narrow his focus. So as the newcomers get into the offense, Dotson offered some advice.
“When you first come in you want to learn what you have to do individually, and then as you master that, you want to learn the concepts of the offense,” Dotson said. “I didn’t learn the concepts until this year; I just learned what I have to do. When you learn the playbook, you allow yourself to play faster. You don’t have to think about things.”
Those new receivers will have opportunities to play. Dotson is the only returning receiver who caught at least eight passes. The other is Cam Sullivan-Brown, who played in just four games because of an injury.
In particular, Dotson said, the true freshmen could find roles. He has been in contact with 2020 newcomers Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert, both four-star prospects who are among the nation’s top-50 receiving prospects, according to 247Sports.
“They could actually come in and play right away,” Dotson said. “There are a lot of guys who are really talented.”
Dotson said that he quickly developed a relationship with first-year receivers coach Gerad Parker, whom he called “almost like a second father.” Parker now faces the prospect of reconfiguring his room with a host of young players.
He’ll rely on Dotson for balance.
“I felt like we left a lot on the table [last season], to be honest with you,” Dotson said. “We have so many talented guys in our room and we were just like one or two plays away each and every game from breaking a big one and having the headline of the paper be the receivers.”
Hamler leaves Penn State with two seasons of eligibility, a rare occurrence reflected in the fact that he redshirted as a freshman. Hamler had sustained a torn ACL as a senior at Florida’s IMG Academy, an injury that he said ultimately prodded him to grow.
“I’m not 17-year-old KJ who came here as a freshman limping on a messed-up knee,” Hamler said before the Cotton Bowl. “As a grown man, I’ve got to make grown man decisions. It’s a business.”
After the Cotton Bowl, Hamler lingered in a long hug with his father Thomas at AT&T Stadium. The moment marked an emotional transition for both.
“It’s crazy,” Hamler said. “Me and my dad went through a lot together. He was always by my side and giving me the tough treatment. He did everything he could. He sacrificed for me to be in the situation I am right now. And he just told me he was proud of me, like every father should.”