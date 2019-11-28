Pro-democracy protesters take part in a Thanksgiving Day rally at Edinburgh Place Thursday in Hong Kong, China. Protesters gathered to say thank you to the United States after President Donald Trump signed legislation supporting the Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters, with new legislation requiring annual reviews of Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms. Demonstrations in Hong Kong have stretched into their sixth month as pro-democracy groups won the recent District Council elections, continuing demands for an independent inquiry into police brutality, the retraction of the word “riot” to describe the rallies, and genuine universal suffrage.