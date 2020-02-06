DUBOIS — Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is excited has announced the addition of a Mosaic Class taught by Winkler Gallery artist Anju Jolly. Jolly has been doing mosaics for the last 15 years. Her work can be seen at anjujollymosaics.com.
Classes are open to the public, age 18 and older. The following information is what you will need to know to enjoy this class. All classes are taught in the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center at 36 North Brady St., DuBois.
The same piece will be worked on over three dates: Friday, March 13, 4 – 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 14, 1-4 p.m.; and Saturday, March 21 1 – 4 p.m.
Cost is $48/per person per cross. To register call the instructor Jolly at 591-0359 or email anjujolly@comcast.net. Space is limited to 10.
Cross size is 10.5 by 8 inches. All materials and tools included.
Jolly will prepare the wooden substrate with sealer before beginning the class.