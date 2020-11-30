DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education will host a First Friday reception honoring the Artist of the Month on Dec. 4 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
This month we the gallery will be honoring Steve Hindman. Light refreshments will be served.
The gallery will have masks available if needed ($2 donation, if possible). The gallery is spacious with plenty of room to social distance.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., Dubois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Because of the Covid Virus the hours of operation will be Friday and Saturday, 2-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m. More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org