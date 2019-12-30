DUBOIS — Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will holding the first First Friday event of 2020 on Jan. 3, 2020. The Artist of the Month is Anthony Gomes. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be available. Come and honor Artist of the Month Anthony Gomes and enjoy an evening in the Winkler Gallery.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area The hours of operation are, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information about the gallery can be found atwww.winklergallery.org.