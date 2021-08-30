Winkler Gallery to host First Friday event on Sept. 10

DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center First Friday event will be held on Sept. 10. from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Note that this is a week later than the usual first Fridays.
Light refreshments will be served.
The event will be a Penn State Tailgate celebration and a special show for all the students in the art camps from this summer.
Art camp students are asked to pick one of two favorite pieces and bring it to the show. Those items must be taken home that night.
Attendees are asked to wear blue and Wwhite in support of the PSU home game.
This will be a special and enjoyable evening and a chance to meet some of the artist members of the gallery.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady Street, DuBois on the second floor.
The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Houre are Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturdat from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.