DUBOIS — Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is excited to present the Christmas Gala event on Dec. 14 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This event will mark 17 years since the doors first opened and the gallery began sharing the incredible art of some of the area’s greatest artistic talents.
Music will be provided by the folk music group, AnamCara (Gaelic for Soul Friends). They will be offering Celtic, Traditional and Contemporary Christmas music for the evening. Light refreshments will be available during the event. The public is welcome to this free and fun evening.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 North Brady St., Dubois. The hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org