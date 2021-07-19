DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will present a Children’s Art Camp Aug. 2-6 and Aug. 16-20. The art to be explored by the children will include watercolor, mixed media, drawing, mosaic and much more.
The hours will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to noon and Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The classes will be held at the Winkler Gallery and will be art exploration and fun for the children.
The weeks will be designed for children ages 7-13. The cost will be $50 per child for the week (no refunds) Materials will be provided by the gallery.
For more information or to sign up please visit or call the gallery at (814) 375-5834
Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 North Brady St., Dubois, PA 15801 (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.