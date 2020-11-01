DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education will host a First Friday reception Honoring the Artist of the Month on Nov. 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
This month we will be honoring the two new Artists in the Gallery, Dan Wells and Harlan Beagley. Light refreshments will be served.
Go to www.winklergallery.org to see some of the artwork available and then join the First Friday event to see your favorite piece in person.
The gallery will have masks available if needed ($2 donation, if possible). The gallery is spacious, so there is plenty of room to social distance.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., Dubois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Because of COVID-19 the hours of operation will be Friday and Saturday, 2-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m.
More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org.