DUBOIS — The Public is invited to the Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center’s 18th Anniversary Open House. The event will span the weekend, Dec. 11-13. Open Dec. 11 and 12: 2-8 p.m. and Dec. 13: 12 –5 p.m.
Light refreshments will be served throughout the weekend.
There will be music, refreshments and the WGAEC Artists will be available throughout the weekend.
The weekend event will be sponsored by Ramhorn Distillery, Wine and Spirits.
Some events planned will be:
- Dec. 12 -Artist, Kathy Mohney will play piano, 3-6 pm.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday –Leanne’s Lids for kids and adults (Handmade winter hats of all kinds for sale all weekend)
- Sunday. Dec. 13 –Hammered Dulcimer, Penny Whistle and Voice will be performing throughout the day by Artists Billie Schwab and Carolyn Schiffhouer
This will be a festive weekend and spread out enough over the weekend that you can safely distance from other shoppers. Please wear a mask.
Masks are available for $2 if you do not have one.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 North Brady Street, DuBois, PA, 15801 (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Because of COVID-19 the hours of operation will be Friday and Saturday, 2-8 p.m. and Sunday, 12-5 p.m. More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org.