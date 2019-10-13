Winkler Gallery offers Christmas stained glass project class

DUBOIS — Winkler Gallery and Art Education center will present a Christmas stained glass project class.
Get ready for Christmas by making two leaded bevelled glass Moravian Stars in the next stained glass class.
This project requires no cutting or grinding of glass.
Each student will be making two Moravian Stars.
Each star will measure 8 inches wide by 10 inches high.
Rainbows of refracted light will sparkle around the room when sunlight hits the prisms on the handcrafted bevelled glass star.
This class will be held at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art on Saturday, Nov. 9. Class will start at a.m., take an hour off at noon for lunch at one of the local restaurants, then resume at 1 p.m. and work until the project is finished.
No experience necessary. Cost is $80 per person.
All reservations must be made through the instructor, John Thomas at 220-5154.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., Dubois (second floor).
The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.
The hours of operation are, Tues.-Wed.-Thurs from noon to 6 p.m.; Fri and Sat. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org.