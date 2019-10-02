DUBOIS — Winkler Gallery will celebrate First Friday this month on Friday, Oct. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The reception will honor artist Mary Jo Gomes. The evening will include light refreshments.
Winkler Gallery will be holding a Masquerade Party on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be prizes, a best costume award and silent auction. Also beverages, hors D’oeuvres and music by Kurt Thomas. VIP Tickets are $50 each or two for $90; general admission are $30/each or twp for $50. VIP tickets include gorgeous one-of-a-kind masks created by Winkler Gallery artists.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will be hosting artist member Carrie Osborn as she teaches kid’s classes in Oct. Nov. and December. Price will be $10 per child with all material included.
Classes, which will feature lessons in acrylic, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.
Contact Carrie Osborn to register at carrirosborn@gmail.com or call 590-4228.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 North Brady St., DuBois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area The hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org