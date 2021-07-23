The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will be presenting a very special reception for our August Show, “Coloring Outside the Lines: Redefining Art and Human Expression.” The show will feature the abstract artwork of Abraham Darlington. The opening reception will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Come spend an evening with us visiting Abraham Darlington and see a demonstration of his technique. Light refreshments will be served. The show will be hanging in the Winkler Gallery for the month of August if you are unable to join us Aug. 6.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.