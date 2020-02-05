DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is excited to be launching a new First Friday sponsorship program allowing art enthusiasts to support the gallery with a one time suggested donation of $250 to offset the expenses of First Friday Receptions.
William G. Bowley of William Bowley Insurance Inc. has provided support for the February First Friday on Feb. 7. The reception will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. This first Friday will be honoring Winkler Gallery artist Kathy Mohney.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., Dubois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the region. The hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturdayf from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the gallery can be foundat www.winklergallery.org