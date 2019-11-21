DUBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will present another evening of the First Friday series on Friday Dec. 6, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This event will honor the gallery artist Kyle Yates. Music will be provided by Kathy Mohney. Light refreshments will be available.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 North Brady St. in DuBois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.
The hours of operation are, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 12 – 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org