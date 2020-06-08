Temptation Alley and Friends will entertain crowds as part of the 2020 Corner Concert Series in Clearfield on June 12.
Twin Reverb is scheduled to perform on June 19, and Joe Quick on June 26.
Shows start at 7 p.m. every Friday night at Lower Witmer Park under the gazebo until further notice. In the event of rain, shows will be rescheduled later in the season.
The 2020 Corner Concert Series is raising money for The Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Nightly sponsorships are available. For details, follow the group on facebook.com/cornerconcerts/.