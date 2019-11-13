A new display of artwork and photography, sponsored by the Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield, is currently exhibited at Ethan’s Cafe, Clearfield through Jan. 2.
Photography, paintings and prints, created by SRACC members, is available for viewing during the cafe’s hours of operation. Pieces in the display can be purchased by contacting the artists. An information card is attached to each piece.
SRACC Member Dottie Crissman organizes the artistic showcase. Crissman is retiring from organizing the exhibit and is delighted to announce it will continue under the direction of Mark Bodle, 592-3093, and Barbara McCutcheon.
Anyone interested in exhibiting in the display must be a member of SRACC. Membership applications are available at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library or the SRACC office on East Market Street, Clearfield, located beside the Ritz Theater.