Susquehanna River Arts Center of Clearfield held their annual art show to recognize and award the talented artists in the area. Pam Snyder Etters, a graduate of PSU in Fine Arts and Murals Talk artist from Altoona, provided her expertise as judge this year.
The art pieces were judged in three categories, Digital Photography, 2D and 3D art.
The winners in digital photography were, first place and Best of Show –Carolyn Schiffhouer for “Foggy Trees;” second place –Kyle Yates for “Erie Fireworks;” third place –Dan Mohney for “Boat;” honorable mention –Sue Clark for “Bee in Flight,” and Barb McCutcheon for “Rain on Hibiscus;” and Jurors’ Award –Sandy Owens for “Sunflower.”
Winners in the 2-D category, first place –Annalise McMahon for “Travis Scott;” second place –Jane Lee Yare for “Meyer Tower; “ third place –Marianne Fyda for “Troutville Morning;” honorable mention –Grace Bergin for “Ten Mile River,” and Rachel Confer for “Sashaying through the Field;” and Jurors’ Award –Billie Hollen for “Hard Working Hands.”
And finally, winners in the 3D category, first place and Jurors’ Award –Martha Bloom for “Gourd Dragon;” second place and honorable mention –Martha Bloom for “Gourd Sloth;” third place –Sue Clark for “Etched Wine Bottle.”
The public is welcome to walk through the SRACC art center at 115 East Market St. in Clearfield on Friday evenings in October from 5-7 p.m. or Saturday, Nov. 7 between 2-3 p.m. to view the winning artwork. Presentation of awards and individual photos are scheduled at 3 p.m. for winners and family members only.
Wearing masks and social distancing will be observed.