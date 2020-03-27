ALTOONA — Altoona Community Theatre is partnering with Investment Savings Bank this year to provide scholarship opportunities for local students.
For over 30 years, ACT has offered drama camps for children and teens to help build self-expression, self confidence and concentration skills through theatre games and improvisational exercises. Through participation, students gain an understanding of what it takes to stage a live theatrical show.
Investment Savings Bank recently came forward to offer scholarship funds for ACT’s highly popular camps.
“Investment Savings Bank has been investing in our community for over 80 years. ISB partnering with Altoona Community Theatre allows us the unique opportunity to ensure all area youth have exposure to the arts, free of financial hardship to their family. We hope to give children a chance to explore, to express, to create, and to be a part of something,” Donnie Rhodes, CEO, Investment Savings Bank.
Additionally, Blair County Arts Foundation established a Karen Volpe Drama Camp Scholarship last year that provides up to two fullride scholarships to prospective students who are interested in furthering their study of theatre through participation in an ACT Drama Camp.
Established in 1948, Altoona Community Theatre’s mission is to foster an appreciation for the arts and provide a creative outlet for community members to express themselves through quality shows and events. For more information about ACT Drama Camps or scholarship funds, go to altoonacommunitytheatre.com/camps.