DUBOIS — Nelson’s Golden Years hosted the Sandy Lick Mountain Dulcimer Players on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The group, led by Virginia Schott, played several songs for the residents using the mountain dulcimer, auto harp and the tin whistle. Each song was given a brief explanation of how the song was created and the meaning of it.
Residents were encouraged to sing along to favorite songs such as “She’ll Be Comin’ Round the Mountain” and “Amazing Grace.” Sandy Lick Mountain Dulcimer Players have been playing together for more than eight years and offer dulcimer classes for newbies and beginners.
For additional information on the Sandy Lick Mountain Dulcimer Players, contact Ginny Schott at 371-4627 or e-mail ginnyschott@gmail.com.