PHILIPSBURG — The Rowland Theatre’s annual Christmas show will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. “Santa’s Journey” features two bands — the Rowland Capers and YachtSea.
The Rowland Capers are a group of musicians playing holiday favorites of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mannheim Steamroller and more. The Capers have been a part of the Rowland Christmas shows for the past two years and are taking center stage at this year’s holiday extravaganza. The Capers are Brett Albert, Amy Jo Belko, Shawn Evans, Diana Krause and John Hagyard.
“Santa’s Journey” will also feature the debut of YachtSea, a “Yacht Rock” tribute band, playing the awesomely smooth soft rock hits of the late ’70s and early ’80s – tunes from Toto, Christopher Cross, Hall and Oates, Olivia Newton-John, Kenny Loggins and more. YachtSea is Dennis Wood, Sherry Boyles Wood, Brett Albert, Billy Moore, Michael Hughes, Darren Elensky and Tom Zattoni.
The two bands and Santa Claus create a musical extravaganza that will be a Christmas show unlike anything you’ve seen before.
Tickets are $10 for general admission. Tickets will be available at the door on Dec. 8 and are available in advance at the Rowland Theatre and at Hi-Way Pizza in Chester Hill and Gary William’s Beauty Salon on Front Street.