Upon retirement from Clearfield County Career and Technology Center where Judy Sharer worked at teaching computer information processing and programming, as well as administration, she delved into her lifelong passion for writing.
Sharer has released her three book series in three years.
“A Plains Life series is a dream come true,” Sharer said. Although it took several years to write and polish the first novel, Settler’s Life, then locate a publisher, book two Second Chance Life and book three Civil War Life followed in the next two years.
Here is a glimpse inside Civil War Life: During the perilous years of the Civil War, life-altering events challenge the Hewitt family living in conflict-weary Kansas. Throughout the war runaway slaves appearing at the farm put the family at constant risk from lawless bounty hunters. The young couple Billy and Elizabeth wonder if the time is right to marry and start a family. Billy and Mark face almost certainty that they will be called upon to fight, leaving behind everything they worked so hard to establish.
As the present looms menacingly over the Hewitt family, the future that held so much promise is now filled with fear and uncertainty. Will courage and love be enough to see them through? Only time will tell.
All three books in A Plains Life trilogy can now be ordered online wherever paperback, eBooks and audio books are sold.
