DUBOIS — Open auditions for ‘Wait Until Dark’ will be held at the Reitz Theater on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 from 2-5 p.m.
Those who want to audition should come prepared to read from the script. The director of this show is Lisa Rutherford.
The show contains six adult male roles, one adult female role, and one female child role. The show was written by Frederick Knott and is being presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.
Additional information is available at ReitzTheater.com.