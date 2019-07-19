Reitz Theatre announces auditions for 'James and the Giant Peach'; puppetry workshop

DUBOIS — Open auditions for ‘James and the Giant Peach,’ directed by Gene Deible, will be held Aug. 11 and 12 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Callbacks will be held on Aug. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Those auditioning may “come as you are” with no preparation required. There are parts available for all ages, plus puppeteer auditions.
Performance dates are Oct. 11-13 and 17-19.
Puppetry workshop
Learn to create puppets and train as a puppeteer. Tuition is $50 and includes five, two-hour Saturday workshops for ages 12 through adult.
Sessions begin Aug. 10 and run through Sept. 7, and are from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
Come explore different types of puppets and puppetry skills, while creating art in several dimensions from many materials (particularly found and discarded materials). Attendees will be challenged to “think outside the socks” as you gain a better understanding of puppetry.
Visit ReitzTheater.com for registration and more information. Scholarships are available based on financial need. Contact 375-4274 or email thereitztheater@gmail.com for qualifying information.
The Reitz Theater is located at 36 East Scribner Ave. in DuBois.