DUBOIS — Reitz Theater will present ‘Music, Magic & Mayhem’ on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
A double bill of professional musical and magical comedy will feature Auggie Cook, a clean and clever keyboard comedian, and Eric Thompson, an interactive comedy magician. Tickets cost $15 and are available on ReitzTheater.com and at ACE Fix-It Hardware in DuBois.
Reitz Theater will also present a Kids’ Magic Show on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. Thompson will present his show geared toward a younger audience. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens, and free for children age six and under. Tickets are available on ReitzTheater.com and at ACE Fix-It Hardware in DuBois.
Bring your good friends or a special date to the show on Friday and the wonderful children in your life to the show on Saturday, for a magical weekend full of fun!
The Reitz Theater is located at 36 East Scribner Avenue in DuBois. Visit ReitzTheater.com or call 375-4274. Both shows are made possible through an agreement with Slapstick Productions.