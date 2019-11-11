DUBOIS — The Reitz Theater will present, “Miracle On 34th Street” on Dec. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. Sign language interpretation will be provided on Saturday, Dec. 14 by Jenny Gordon.
The opening night gala will be extended to include Dec. 5 and 6, and will feature samples from Lilly’s Grab and Go. Come and enjoy the offerings prior to the performance, and during the show’s intermission. “Miracle on 34th Street” is being sponsored by Fore Your Health and Johnson Motors.
In this Christmas classic, an old man going by the name of Kris Kringle fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade. Kringle proves to be such a hit that he is soon appearing regularly at the chain’s main store in midtown Manhattan. When Kringle surprises customers and employees alike by claiming that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity.
Miracle On 34th Street is being produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Ill. This show is written by Valentine Davies, adapted by Mountain Community Theater, and based upon the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture.
Tickets for this show cost $12 for adults and $10 for children, students, and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ReitzTheater.com, at Ace Hardware in DuBois or by visiting the Reitz Theater Box Office, which opens one hour prior to each show, and is also open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. –4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. Please call ahead at 375-4274 to make special arrangements for handicapped seating, including ideal placement for viewing the sign language interpretation during the Dec. 14 performance.