New to the Corner Concert Series stage, Rat Funk will be performing this Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the 2019 Corner Concert Series benefit You Are Worthy women’s ministry. “Women Empowering Women” is the focus of this new local organization. Information for this ministry can be found on Facebook. Please help support them by going to mynewmerch.com to purchase a (#Worthy) t-shirt.
Live, local music happens every Friday night in Shaw Park on the corner of E. Market and Front streets in downtown Clearfield.