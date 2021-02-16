The 37th Phyllis Triolo Music Competition will be held online on Saturday, May 15 for talented middle and high school students in central Pennsylvania. The competition is sponsored by the Central Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association.
Instrumentalists, vocalists and pianists compete in two divisions. The junior division consists of students in grades 6-8, the senior division consists of students in grades 9-12.
Prizes in each division are $300 for the first prize, $200 for second prize, and a possible third prize of $100.
Deadline to submit the registration and payment for the competition is May 1, 2021.
Once your registration is received, details will be sent to you on exactly how to submit your performance.
Fees to enter the competition are $35 for students of teachers who are not members of the Central Pennsylvaniat Music Teachers Association and $25 for students of teachers who are members.
For competition rules and application forms, go to the CPMTA website at www.cpmta.org. For more information contact Victoria Petrosky (610) 497-4475, victoriakravchuk@yahoo.com or Ian Duh at 571-6772, ixd5022@psu.edu.