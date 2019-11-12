PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola High School Drama Club will bring to their stage their fall play production of ‘Snow White,’ which is based on the Brothers’ Grimm classic Fairy Tale story.
When it came to selecting a show for this fall, a whimsical tale seemed like a great choice, and this Disney Princess has yet to grace the POHS stage!
This version highlights the most memorable characters, who are very much like those of the popular Disney cartoon; the dwarfs names are just different, but they share similar characteristics to their Disney counterparts.
The story follows the same plot with Snow White, played by junior Ella Cochran, being forced to work as a maid for the Evil Queen, portrayed by senior Emily Sanker. The queen is so jealous of Snow White’s beauty she sends the huntsman to kill her. However, Snow White ends up under the protection of her animal friends and seven dwarfs whose hilarious antics will be sure to entertain the audience! Will the Evil Queen succeed in getting rid of Snow White forever? Will her prince come and save her?
Come see Snow White and find out the answers to these questions at the POHS auditorium Nov. 14, 15, & 16 at 7 p.m. $5 general admission tickets are available at the PO High School office, Conklin’s Corner Antique & Gift Barn, Sharon & Kelly’s Beauty Salon on Front Street, and at the door on show nights.