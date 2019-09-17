New paintings were recently hung on the first floor walls of the Clearfield YMCA.
The Y’s art exhibit is organized by Dottie Crissman with assistance by Linda Schultz and Anna Marie Toto. The current exhibit will be on display through Oct. 15.
Clearfield artists exhibiting in the display are Schultz, Crissman, Toto, Barbara Conaway, Rose Smith, Corrine Rubbe, Jane Lee Yare, Margaret Echelon, Dan Mohney and Gloria Rowles. Other artists include Carrie Osborn of DuBois and Ben Sages of Munson.
Area artists and photographers are encouraged to enter their photos and paintings in the Clearfield YMCA art gallery exhibit. All works are on display for two months.
A $3 entry fee is donated to the Clearfield YMCA. If they are sold, 10 percent of the sale price is donated to the YMCA by the artist or photographer. Information cards are attached to all photography and paintings.
Exhibitors do not need to be a member of the Clearfield YMCA or any organization to participate. For information contact Dottie at 765-5621.
The exhibit may be viewed at no cost and is family-friendly.