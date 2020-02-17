DUBOIS — The Northern Appalachian Film Collective will be presenting as a part of their Dinner and Movie series, a series of short films made by filmmaker Phoebe Frear.
The event will be held on Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m. upstairs at the DuBois Diner, 50 W. Dubois Ave. #D DuBois.
Frear has been involved as part of the production crew in several feature length motion pictures and runs her own successful video production company, Elephant Trunk Films in Williamsport. She will be presenting: Pretty Girl – Keystone Ska Exchange music video (3 minutes), Slow Decline – Eric Val music video (5 minutes), The Greatest Gift, 48 hour film submission (5 minutes), Moon and Raven – story based commercial (3 minutes), Anarchy’s Son –Audiobox, music video (4 minutes), Apocalypse cookie (4:49), Williamsport’s Murals (5:08), Love of Music from The Ground Floor (10:31), and Remember to Forget Me (26 minutes).
The last film involves human trafficking and drug use and may be inappropriate for children under 13. In addition she will talk about the production of the films, and answer questions from the audience.
Mixer begins at 6 p.m., order dinner at 6:30 p.m., film session begins at 7:15 p.m. There is no charge for the film screenings, and dinner may be purchased from the DuBois Diner staff.
Donations to NAFCo will be accepted. Come and enjoy an evening of dinner, watch some well-made short films, and meet and talk with the filmmaker herself. Get involved in the local film community and support local filmmaking.
NAFCo is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation based in DuBois whose purpose if the promotion of filmmaking in the Northern Appalachian region.