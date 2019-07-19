Music @ Muskrat at Prince Gallitzin State Park presents Jukehouse Bombers

An outdoor concert series will be featured at Prince Gallitzin State Park’s Muskrat Beach 2. on Saturday, July 27, feturing the Jukehouse Bombers. The group will be playing at Prince Gallitzin State Park from 6 to 9 p.m.
According to the band’s Facebook page, they are a “down and dirty rock n bues” band from Indiana, Pa.
Friends of Prince Gallitzin will be holding a fundraiser at the event selling food and drinks such as haluski, pulled pork, nachos & cheese, popcorn, desserts, etc.
A free pontoon shuttle will be at the campground boat rental dock from 5:30 to 9 p.m. to shuttle campers back and forth to Muskrat Beach area.
This will be a family-friendly and pet-friendly event.
For more information, contact the park office at 674-1000 or by email at princegallitzinsp@pa.gov.
An online calendar of events with information on all upcoming programs can also be found at www.visitPAparks.com.