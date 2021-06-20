A free outdoor concert series at Muskrat Beach 2 will be featured at Prince Gallatin State Park this summer. The following bands will be playing:
- Saturday, June 26, 6 to 9 p.m. –The Past Tymes
- Saturday, July 3, 6 to 9 p.m. –Freedom Rocks
- Saturday, Aug. 28, 5 to 8 p.m. –Randy Clark
Friends of Prince Gallitzin will have a food stand available for the purchase of food and beverages. A free pontoon shuttle will be at the Campground Boat Rental dock from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. to shuttle campers back and forth to Muskrat Beach area. This will be a family friendly and pet friendly event.
For more information, contact the park office at 814-674-1000 or by email at princegallitzinsp@pa.gov. An online calendar of events with information on all upcoming programs can also be found at www.visitPAparks.com.