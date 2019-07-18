ALLPORT — On July 19, 20 and 21, The YMCAOCC’s Theatre Program invites you to follow young Charlie Bucket, played by Ben Coudriet, on his journey to find a Golden Ticket to gain access to the famous factory of legendary chocolatier, Willy Wonka, played by Madeline Cartwright.
The production of ‘Willy Wonka’ will be held at the West Branch Area High School auditorium on July 19 and 20 at 7 p.m., and July 21 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Charlie watches as four other children find their tickets, and just when he counts himself out, he finds the fifth, and final, Golden Ticket.
Accompanied by his Grandpa Joe, played by Jack Danko, Charlie meets the other kids and they begin their tour of the factory. Along the way they are introduced to the lovable, yet mischievous Oompa Loompas as they dance around and tend to the factory. One by one, each kid tempts fate and is eliminated from the contest, leaving Charlie Bucket as the heir to Wonka’s fortune.
Audiences will recognize songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder including “The Candy Man”, played by Allie Danko, “Cheer Up, Charlie”, “I Want It Now!” as well as listen to new songs created for the musical adaptation. Roald Dahl’s famous characters are brought to life by an amazing group of kids.
Augustus Gloop, played by Maxwell Cartwright loves his food, especially chocolate. Taylor Myers plays Veruca Salt, a bossy girl who tries to use her father’s money to buy her anything and everything. Chewing Gum Prodigy Violet Beauregarde, portrayed by Carrie Fuller, finds herself in a sticky situation, while television fanatic Mike Teavee, played by David Shirokey can’t seem to take his eyes off of his Game Boy.
This extremely talented cast is comprised of students ages 5-18, from four different school districts. Making her directorial debut is Lara Sharpless, with Elizabeth Scalzo assisting. Natalie Conte returned to the program as the vocal instructor.
The orchestra pit is under the direction of Sarah Bainey, also a veteran of the program.
For more information call 342-0889 or visit www.ymcaocc.org.