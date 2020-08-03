Minnich violinists are this week's Corner Concert Series

Husband and wife duo Mark and Sally Minnich are extreme violinists — revamped — and are this week’s featured musicians at the Corner Concert Series this Friday, Aug. 7.
The concert will be held in Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield under the gazebo.
The performance begins at 7 p.m. and donations are collected for the Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship Fund. In the event of rain, shows will be rescheduled for later in the season. Bring a lawn chair as there is plenty of room to social distance around the gazebo overlooking the river.