Scott McCracken will be in Clearfield to perform acoustic music this Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. as part of the 2019 Corner Concert Series.
Proceeds from the 2019 Corner Concert Series benefit You Are Worthy women’s ministry. “Women Empowering Women” is the focus of this new local organization. Information for this ministry can be found on Facebook. Also please help support them by going to mynewmerch.com to purchase a (#Worthy) t-shirt.
Live, local music happens every Friday night in Shaw Park on the corner of E. Market and Front streets in downtown Clearfield.