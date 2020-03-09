Lock Haven University Clearfield recently hosted The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra on Feb. 28, who entertained a crowd of almost 125 Clearfield community members.
Sponsored in part by the Clearfield Charitable Foundation and CNB Bank, the string ensemble offered the audience a performance with an evening serenade of music from Graupner, Baermann, Holst, Mozart and Kovács. The concert was led by Yaniv Attar, music director and Timothy Farrand, assistant conductor. LHU Clearfield has a history of providing students the opportunities for artistic endeavors both curricular and co-curricular, as well as opening the events to the community.
For more information on Lock Haven University Clearfield, visit www.lockhaven.edu/Clearfield, email clearfieldadmissions@Lockhaven.edu or call 570-3405.
LHU Clearfield offers nine undergraduate majors, including bachelor and associate degree programs. LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth.