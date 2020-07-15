Klassens to present concert

Eduard and Christine Klassen will present a concert on Sunday, July 26, at 6 p.m. at the Clearfield Alliance Church, 45 Alliance Dr., Clearfield.
Eduard was born and raised in Paraguay, South America. Playing the harp has been his passion since 1975.
Christine was born and raised in Ontario, Canada. She has been playing the piano since 1976. Their tours have have taken them to more than 32 countries and they have performed more than 4,500 concerts. The music combined with Eduard’s testimony uplifts Jesus Christ and promotes the work of missions.
Eduard’s natural sense of humor has helped him gain rapport with the audience. The public is cordially invited to attend and a love offering will be received.