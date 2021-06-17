2021 Corner Concert Series

The Corner Concert Series has begun. Funds are being raised for R.E.S.T. — Resources to Encourage, Support and Transform Kinship Families.

More information about this much needed service to our community can be found at restfamilies.org and on Facebook @kinshipfamilyservicesinpa.

Music happens every Friday evening starting at 7 p.m. under the gazebo in Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield.

The schedule for upcoming shows is as follows:

  • June 25 –Joe Quick
  • July 2 –Flopp ‘n Jollies
  • July 9 –On The Mend
  • July 16 –The Rockin’ Rockers
  • July 23 –Twin Reverb
  • July 30 –Not Ashamed
  • Aug. 6 –Stoneman
  • Aug. 13 –The Rock Project
  • Aug. 20 –HellBent
  • Aug. 27 –Heather Olson
  • Sept. 3 –Scott McCracken

Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for videos and updates.

