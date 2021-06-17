The Corner Concert Series has begun. Funds are being raised for R.E.S.T. — Resources to Encourage, Support and Transform Kinship Families.
More information about this much needed service to our community can be found at restfamilies.org and on Facebook @kinshipfamilyservicesinpa.
Music happens every Friday evening starting at 7 p.m. under the gazebo in Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield.
The schedule for upcoming shows is as follows:
- June 25 –Joe Quick
- July 2 –Flopp ‘n Jollies
- July 9 –On The Mend
- July 16 –The Rockin’ Rockers
- July 23 –Twin Reverb
- July 30 –Not Ashamed
- Aug. 6 –Stoneman
- Aug. 13 –The Rock Project
- Aug. 20 –HellBent
- Aug. 27 –Heather Olson
- Sept. 3 –Scott McCracken
Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for videos and updates.